Arlington County Board members used their Jan. 4 organizational meeting to designate chairs and vice chairs for a host of advisory bodies.
Joshua Folb was named chair and Elizabeth Kiker vice chair of the Advisory Committee on Transportation Choices. Elizabeth Berkey was named chair and Kellen MacBeth vice chair for the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing.
Joan McIntyre was named chair of the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Linda Kelleher was named chair and Jim Richardson vice chair of the Commission on Aging.
Michael Dowell was named chair of the Crystal City Citizens Review Council. Elizabeth Priaulx was named chair of the Disability Advisory Committee. Avril Ussery Sisk was named chair of the Economic Development Commission. Sharon Valencia was named chair of the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission. Steve Baker was named chair of the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission.
Phil Klingelhofer was named chair and Kate Donohue vice chair of the Forestry and Natural Resources Commission. Helenanne Connolly was named chair of the Human Rights Commission. Megan Mack was named chair of the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Shruti Kuppa was named chair and Jill Barker vice chair of the Park and Recreation Commission.
Daniel Weir was named chair of the Planning Commission. Mary Crannell was named chair of the Technology Commission. David Timm was named chair of the Tenant-Landlord Commission.
The designations all will run through the end of 2022.