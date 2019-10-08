County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Libby Garvey, Diane Kresh, John Vihstadt, Emma Violand-Sánchez, Carmela Hamm, Nancy Tate, Cathy Hix and Kim O’Connell have been appointed to the Arlington’s 100th Anniversary Steering Committee. Sarah Robinson and Robert Giron have been appointed to the Commission for the Arts. Cherie Takemoto has been reappointed to the Community Services Board. Arbora Johnson has been appointed to the Commission on the Status of Women.
Christopher Longman has been appointed to the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Communission, and Adam Genest has been designated chair. Timothy Effo and Joan McIntyre have been appointed to the Environment & Energy Conservation Commission. Kathleen McSweeney has been appointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission, and Greg Greeley has been designated chair. David Taylor Reich and Davis Rajtik have been appointed and Richard Brian Price has been reappointed to the Transportation Commission. James Tuomey has been appointed to the Trespass Towing Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.