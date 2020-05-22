Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Cynthia Schneider was reappointed to the Commission on Aging. E. Lynn Coates was appointed to the Arts Commission. Harrison Wadsworth and Taylor Lawch were reappointed to the Crystal City Citizens Review Council. Adam Genest and Matt Smith were reappointed to the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission. Steve Baker was reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission.
Philip Caughran was reappointed to the Information Technology Advisory Commission. Steven Wardell was appointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission. Jill Barker was appointed to the Park and Recreation Commission. Jessica Paska was reappointed to the Sports Commission. Margarita Scott Brose was reappointed to the Transportation Commission.
