Arlington County Board members on July 20 made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Christine Katcher was appointed to the Aurora House Citizens Advisory Committee. Jonathan Morgenstein was reappointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. David Fitzgerald and Steven Gallagher were reappointed to the Community Services Board. Rosemary Ciotti, Alexa Mavroidis and Doris Ray were reappointed to the Disability Advisory Commision.
Avril Sisk and Mary Margaret Schoenfeld were reappointed to the Economic Development Commission. Andrew Lewen was appointed to the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Commission. Rebecca Meyer was appointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. William Rice was appointed to the Human Rights Commission.
Andrea Wingo and Gary Thayer were appointed and Kevin Robins was reappointed to the Information Technology Advisory Commission. Janetta Brewer was appointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Texas Williams was appointed to the Sports Commission.