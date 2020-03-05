County Board members recently made the following appointments to Arlington boards and commissions:
Kim Phillip was reappointed to the Arlington Independent Media board of directors. George Bailey was reappointed to the Civil Service Commission.
Zach Komes was appointed and Michael Dowell, Pamela Van Hine, Susan English, Rich Kelly, Judy Freshman and Barbara Selfridge were reappointed to the Crystal City Citizen Review Council.
Paul Holland and Peter Robertson were reappointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Carmela Hamm was reappointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board.
Todd McCracken, William Ross, Joseph Leitmann-Santa Cruz and Rachel Silberman were reappointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Committee. Matt Weinstein and Tom Wolfe were reappointed to the Lee Highway Alliance.
Anne O’Brien was reappointed to the Partnership for Children, Youth and Families. Nate Ames was appointed and John Carey was reappointed to the Urban Forestry Commission.
