County Board members recently made the following appointments to boards and commissions:
Pete Durgan was appointed to the Public Facilities Review Committee. Shruti Kuppa was appointed and Harmer Thompson was reappointed to the Crystal City Commission Review Council. Lawrence Withers and Rolf Blank were appointed to the Community Development Citizens Advisory Commission. David Hudgens was appointed to the Disability Commission.
Michael Luttrell was appointed and Kerry Early was reappointed to the Emergency Preparedness Advisory Committee. John Tuohy was appointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Liz Rogers was appointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. Natalaia Uro-Deleon was appointed to the Joint Facilities Advisory Commission.
Kristin Clegg and Anne Elyse Hayes were appointed to the Tenant Landlord Commission. Tanja Crk and Teresa Leonard were appointed to the Urban Forestry Commission.
