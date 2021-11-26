[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Yasmine Bandali-Alvarado was appointed to the Clarendon Alliance board. Carol Fuller was appointed to the Crystal City Citizens Review Council.
Edwin Fountain and Edward Johnson were reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority. David Cheek was appointed and Richard Gibson was reappointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission. Daniel Weir was reappointed to the Planning Commission.
In addition, Elizabeth Priaulx was designated as chair of the Disability Advisory Commission.