Arlington County Board members on Feb. 23 made the following appointments to government advisory bodies.
Naci Powell was appointed to the Commission on Aging. Gilbert Campbell, Mikaila Milton, Majdi Shomali, Shawn Norton and John Bloom were appointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Sgt. Stephen Taphorn was appointed to the Community Services Board. Brad Mason was appointed and Andy Blenkle was reappointed to the Economic Development Commission.
Richard Woodruff and Sarah Garner were reappointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board, and Woodruff was designated as chair. Roland Watkins was reappointed to the Human Rights Commission and Jose Quinonez was designated as chair. James Lantelme was reappointed to the Planning Commission. Capt. John Feden was appointed to the Trespass Towing Advisory Board.
