Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:
Juan Carlos Velazquez and Andrea Walker were reappointed to the Commission on Aging. Julia Tanner was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women. Bertra McGann was reappointed to the Community Services Board.
Tony Weaver and Jaime Marquez were appointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission. Omari Davis was reappointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. Shannon Flanagan-Watson and Patricia Darnielle were reappointed to the Rosslyn Business Improvement District board of directors.
