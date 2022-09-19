In one fell swoop – technically speaking, three – Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 voted to increase the number of available child-care spaces in Arlington by about 8 percent.
Three different projects totaling 472 new seats were approved as part of the board’s consent agenda.
“This is really exciting,” said County Board Chairman Katie Cristol, who noted that efforts undertaken in 2019 “made it easier for child-care centers to open in Arlington.”
The new facilities include the Gardner School, 1776 Wilson Blvd.; Celebree School, 1321 South Elm St.; and Pathways Learning at Grace Community Church, 4238 Wilson Blvd.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]