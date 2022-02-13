They’re paying more than the going rate, perhaps, but Arlington officials are banking that a nearly full acre soon to be acquired on Columbia Pike will pay big dividends down the road.
County Board members on Feb. 12 agreed to spend $7.55 million for the 0.98-acre site at 3108 Columbia Pike, then pony up another $1.5 million to raze the existing three-story building and hold the property for future use.
It’s something of a windfall for the current owner – Illinois-based WMG Acquisitions – which according to county-government records spent $2 million a year ago to purchase the parcel. Its 2022 assessment was $3.4 million.
The 60-year-old building on the site, which previously hosted a bank branch, has been unoccupied for some time and county staff have concluded it is not worth retaining. Razing it will provide an additional 58 parking spaces (for a total of 121) that can be used in the short term for parking during redevelopment of the Arlington Career Center campus.
Future possible uses of the parcel include housing or a library branch.
