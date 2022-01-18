Arlington County Board members on Jan. 22 are expected to approve placement of a memorial plaque honoring the life of Larry Finch at Zachary Taylor Park.
The proposal emanated from the Donaldson Run Civic Association to honor Finch (1933-2020), who lived in Arlington from 1966 and 2013 and was active in civic affairs – especially in the parks and ecological arena – for much of that lengthy period.
The Arlington Park and Recreation Commission, Neighborhood Conservation Advisory Committee and Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board all signaled support for the plaque, which will be mounted on a boulder at the park.
The marker reads: “In memory of Larry Finch, good friend and neighbor, with appreciation for his advocacy of Arlington’s parks and green spaces – his sustained commitment improved these areas for all to enjoy.”
