It may be a “not with a bang but a whimper” conclusion to the County Board’s 2021 calendar.
So far, there are no items on the docket for the recessed meeting of Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. – the last scheduled gathering of County Board members for the year.
That could change if any of the items on the Dec. 11 “consent agenda” are pulled for fuller consideration. Those items traditionally are moved to the meeting three days later.
County Board members will meet at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 but will not transact formal business. At 4:30 p.m., a swearing-in ceremony for recently re-elected board member Takis Karantonis will be held in the board room.
The Dec. 14 meeting also effectively brings to a close the County Board chairmanship of Matt de Ferranti, who will continue his year of service through Dec. 31. He’s expected to turn the gavel over to the current vice chair, Katie Cristol, for 2022.
County Board’s Year Could End Quietly:
