Arlington County Fair countdown begins

The 2019 Arlington County Fair will kick off on Aug. 14 with five days of indoor and outdoor events for all ages.
The fair is being held at Thomas Jefferson Community Center, 125 South Old Glebe Road. Staff from Cole Amusements was on hand Monday, putting together the rides.
The festivities begin with two days of outdoor activities on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 14-15, from 5 to 10 p.m. The subsequent three days will include both indoor and outdoor activities with varying schedules.
There is no entry fee.
Parking around the fair will be restricted; shuttle buses will run from the Arlington Career Center, Pentagon City Metro station and Virginia Square Metro station at a roundtrip cost of $2 per person, with children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older riding free. A limited number of ADA-accessible parking spaces will be available on 2nd Street South near the fair, and the shuttle from the Arlington Career Center is handicapped accessible.
For those already planning ahead, the 2020 Arlington County Fair is slated for Aug. 12-16.
For full information, see the Website at http://arlingtoncountyfair.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.