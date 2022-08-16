The Arlington County Fair is back for five days of merriment in and around Thomas Jefferson Community Center this week.
“Every year, we look for new and innovative ways to highlight what makes Arlington so special,” said Barbi Broadus, who chairs the non-profit board that has overseen the fair for the past 46 years.
Events will run Aug. 17-21. Highlights include midway games, amusement rides, entertainment, competitive exhibits, family activities, a beer garden and shopping, plus uniquely fair-like (or just plain unique) events such as a pie-eating competition, goat yoga and even ax-throwing.
Admission is free. While some on-site parking is available, there also will be plentiful alternatives for those who wish to park elsewhere and take shuttle buses, use public transportation or bicycle/walk to the event.
For full details and a schedule of events, see the Website at www.arlingtoncountyfair.us.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]