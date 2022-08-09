“What a Ride!” is the theme of the 2022 Arlington County Fair, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center.
More than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the 46th installment of the free event.
“The Arlington County Fair is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization that embraces a diverse community by educating, entertaining and showcasing the best of Arlington,” chair Barbi Broadus said.
A complete schedule of events and information on transportation options and other key information can be found on the Website at www.arlingtoncountyfair.us.
