The nonprofit organization that each year presents the Arlington County Fair has pulled the plug on the 2020 event, but says there will be “virtual” opportunities to enjoy fair-related activities.
The decision was “a very difficult one,” the Arlington Fair Board said in a statement June 11. “But given the current social-distancing guidance and the uncertainty of the trajectory of the virus, it is unfeasible for the in-person fair to move forward as scheduled.”
The indoor/outdoor event was slated for Aug. 12-16 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. Instead, there will be three days (Aug. 14-16) of online events; a schedule will be announced in July.
For information and updates, see the Website at www.arlingtoncountyfair.us.
