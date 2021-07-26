[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was forced into a “virtual” environment last summer, but the 2021 Arlington County Fair will be back in its usual spot – Thomas Jefferson Community Center – with new events and some old favorites.
“Every year, we look for new and innovative ways to highlight what makes Arlington so special,” said Barbi Broadus, who chairs the non-profit organizing committee, in announcing final plans. “[We] have been working tirelessly.”
The fair is slated to run Aug. 18-22. Carnival rides, entertainment, food, competitive exhibits and even a pie-eating contest are on the agenda.
Find more in next week’s Sun Gazette, or see the Website at www.arlingtoncountyfair.us.