Plans are afoot for the 2021 Arlington County Fair, to be held Aug. 18-22 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center and featuring new attractions as well as familiar favorites.
“The non-profit fair showcases the best of Arlington with food, games, exhibits and educational attractions for all ages,” said Fair Board chair Barbi Broadus.
The 2020 fair was moved to an online format due to COVID, which made organizers more eager to get back on track in 2021.
“We weren’t sure we were going to be able to have the fair this year, but we made the decision a few short months ago and have been working tirelessly ever since,” Broadus said.
Among the features of the 2021 fair:
• Cole Amusements will be back with its midway games and rides. Tickets can be purchased in advance (at a discount) or at the fair.
• The fair is partnering with New District Brewing Co. to provide a beer garden featuring brews from Arlington. It will be free to enter and is described as kid- and family-friendly.
• Robotics demonstrations will be offered through a partnership with NOVA Systemics inside the Thomas Jefferson gym.
• Synetic Theater will present two performances of the pantomime “The Miraculous Magical Balloon.”
• A “kids’ court” will feature programs, face-painting, bounce houses and other activities for the younger set.
• “Goat yoga,” which was a hit at the 2019 fair, will return for 2021, courtesy Beth Wolfe Yoga and Walnut Creek Farm.
• For those wishing to work off a little steam after a stressful year and a half, Odyssey Mobile Adventures will offer axe-throwing opportunities to the public in a safe environment.
• A pie-eating competition sponsored by the Arlington Jaycees and Livin’ the Pie Life will be held.
• Competitive exhibits again will be a hallmark of the fair.
• Businesses and organizations will have booths inside the air-conditioned gymnasium.
(One familiar fair favorite – the racing pigs – will be missing. The pigs and their handlers have retired, organizers said.)
Limited parking will be available at Fleet Elementary School’s parking garage, located adjacent to Thomas Jefferson Middle School. Overflow parking with shuttle-bus service is available at Faith Lutheran Church, the Arlington Career Center and the Interstate 66 parking garage adjacent to Washington-Liberty High School.
For information and a full schedule of events, see the Website at http://arlingtoncountyfair.us.