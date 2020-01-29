News that was making news in years gone by:
February 4, 1944:
* President Roosevelt has nominated Charles Simpson to be Arlington’s new postmaster.
* The 321 traffic accidents recorded in Arlington last year were down from a year before.
* State legislators are wrangling over whether to impose a sales tax.
* The Virginia GOP will hold its annual convention on April 15 in Roanoke.
February 3, 1960:
* Nearly 40 members of the House of Delegates are backing a new plan to undermine court-ordered integration of schools across Virginia.
* On TV tonight: “Ozzie and Harriet,” “Hawaiian Eye,” “Kraft Music Hall” and “This Is Your Life.”
February 4, 1966:
* The House of Delegates has passed legislation to expand George Mason College into a four-year institution.
* Officials in the city of Taby, Sweden, have suggested starting a Sister City relationship with Arlington.
* State legislators have voted to table a bill allowing localities to permit liquor sales by the drink.
* Hamburgers will cost 15 cents and milkshakes will go for 22 cents at the new Hot Shoppes Jr. restaurant, set to open tomorrow on Columbia Pike.
February 4, 1975:
* Democrat Joseph Fisher spent $143,000 in his successful bid to oust U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th. Broyhill spent $234,000 in the 1974 race, according to new campaign data.
* ABC stores in Virginia are set to raise prices on 44 items and cut them on another 17.
* Rising food prices are affecting even the National Zoo, where the cost of feeding a lion has risen to $1,250 a year.
February 4-5, 1986:
* Construction of the Courthouse Plaza complex means county-government employees will lose access to about 250 parking spaces.
* The House of Delegates is debating whether to make use of seat belts mandatory.
* Arlington bicyclists are seeking improved parking facilities.
* A House of Delegates committee has rejected a proposal to cap interest rates charged by credit-card issuers.
* Ray Jauch, previously head coach of the Washington Federals, has been named football coach at Washington-Lee High School.
* Yorktown’s wrestlers crushed Washington-Lee, 44-10.
* On TV: “Highway to Heaven,” “This Old House,” “Dynasty” and “Hotel.”
