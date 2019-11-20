News that was making news in years gone by:
November 22, 1939:
* Key Bridge is back to being open in each direction, following two months of construction.
* Helen Phillips has been named county librarian, succeeding Eleanor Leonard.
* The National Symphony will play for the first time in Arlington at a Jan. 18 concert at Washington-Lee High School.
* Washington-Lee graduate Forrest Tucker has been signed to play opposite Gary Cooper in the motion picture “The Westerner.”
* A crowd of 12,000 is anticipated for the “Old Oaken Bucket” football game between Washington-Lee and George Washington high schools.
November 24, 1960:
* The Nixon and Kennedy campaigns are still sparring over Illinois’ 27 electoral votes, which accusations of fraud being thrown around on both sides.
* The Weather Bureau is predicting a mild winter, but not without some uncertainty.
* An estimated 3 billion Christmas cards will be mailed in the U.S. this season.
November 24, 1966:
* The cost of living rose in October by the largest percentage in nearly a decade.
* Virginia’s highway death toll this year stands at 968, up slightly from last year.
* Arlington Postmaster C.I. Simpson is warning residents to get their Christmas cards and presents in the mail soon.
* The average salary for Virginia public-school principals is $8,899 at the elementary-school level and $10,209 at the high-school level.
* Washington-Lee blanked George Washington, 28-0, in the annual Thanksgiving game, before about 6,600 fans.
* Washington-Lee’s seniors defeated the juniors in the annual powder-puff football game.
November 24-25, 1975:
* The County Board has rejected a School Board proposal to allow teachers to retire at age 62 with full benefits.
* Washington-Lee fell to Hayfield, 24-7, in the Northern Region AAA title game.
* Yorktown’s height is expected to make it a powerhouse in boys basketball this season.
* At the movies: “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
November 24, 1984:
* George Mason University president George Johnson says the institution is keeping up with progress as the 21st century approaches.
* Despite avian flu that has cut into turkey production, costs for frozen turkeys are about this same this Thanksgiving season as last year.
