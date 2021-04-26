[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Mark Schwartz says he hopes to have a permanent head of the Arlington County Police Department announced sooner rather than later.
“My goal was to have a police chief in place this spring. That’s still my goal,” Schwartz told County Board members on April 20.
The police force has been without a permanent head since the retirement last fall of Jay Farr.
Arlington officials have surveyed the public and conducted outreach efforts, but that has not prevented criticism – from, among others, the Arlington branch of the NAACP – that the county government is not doing enough to include the public in the selection process.
The final decision rests with Schwartz, who said he would select someone who had “a profound appreciation for how policing can affect people’s lives.”
The arrival of a new permanent chief of police will come as law-enforcement agencies across the country have come under increasing scrutiny, while concurrently finding it more difficult to recruit and retain personnel in such an environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.