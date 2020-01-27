Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz will earn $282,489 in 2020, an increase of 4.5 percent, based on a contract amendment approved Jan. 25 by County Board members.
Schwartz in 2015 succeeded Barbara Donnellan on an interim basis, and was selected from among five finalists as permanent county manager in early 2016. He has served on the government staff since 2005.
Schwartz is the 12th county manager since Arlington assumed its current governance structure in 1932.
In addition to Schwartz, County Board members on Jan. 25 also approved contract revisions for the county attorney, clerk to the County Board and county auditor – the only staff positions directly under board control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.