Arlington County has named Telly Tucker as director of Arlington Economic Development following an extensive search.
Tucker most recently served as the director of economic development for Danville, where he managed business and expansion projects that brought many new jobs to the city.
Prior to his position in Danville, Tucker served as the assistant director of economic development in James City County, as well as an economic development specialist for the City of Lynchburg. Tucker will step into the role in mid-January.
“Mr. Tucker has a track record of bringing job-creating businesses to Virginia communities,” Arlington County Board Chair Christian Dorsey said in a statement. “My colleagues on the board and I look forward to working with him to continue building on our success in attracting and growing high-quality businesses, both large and small, to Arlington.”
“Mr. Tucker brings a wealth of experience in economic development across a diverse range of communities throughout the Commonwealth,” said Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz. “I am thrilled that he will be bringing his talents to Arlington County at an important time in our history, and I look forward to working together to continue to strengthen our community and regional collaboration.”
Throughout his career, Tucker has approached economic development plans with an insightful and creative mindset, the county said in a news release.
He will build on the momentum from Amazon’s move to ensure all of Arlington’s neighborhoods move forward together as one in an effort to attract even more businesses and support existing ones.
“Telly Tucker is widely known as one of the most collaborative and dedicated economic development leaders in Virginia,” said Stephen Moret, President and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. “His experience working with communities across the Commonwealth as well as with our team at VEDP will serve him well in Arlington County. We look forward to supporting Telly, AED, and Arlington County during this exciting time for Arlington’s growth and development.”
“I am keenly interested in continuing to preserve and enhance Arlington’s competitiveness and sustainability through economic development,” said Tucker. “I want to work together to foster collaborative partnerships, real estate development and tourism, as well as establish strong relationships with businesses, clients, government officials, regional and local partners and the creative arts community.”
Tucker has received the prestigious Certified Economic Development (CEcD) designation granted by the International Economic Development Council in Washington, D.C. He is a Lynchburg native and obtained his bachelors of business administration in international business and Spanish from James Madison University.
