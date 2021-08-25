[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Crime Solvers will host its annual Law Enforcement Officer of the Year luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington.
In addition to awards, the event will feature remarks by Dr. Reuben Varghese, the Arlington County government’s public-health director, and an overview of the work of Crime Solvers.
The cost is $30 per person; sponsorship opportunities are available, and additional donations are accepted to support the work of Crime Solvers.
To order tickets, send a check by Oct. 11 to Arlington County Crime Solvers, P.O. Box 6231, Arlington, Va. 22206. For information, e-mail Andres Tobar at andrestobar45@gmail.com.
To provide information about a crime, call the Crime Solvers Tips Line at (866) 411-8477. Callers can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for cash rewards.