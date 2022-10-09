Religious organizations and individuals across Arlington will gather on Oct. 15 for the 45th annual Arlington CROP Hunger Walk, with proceeds supporting both local hunger initiatives of the Arlington Food Assistance Center and worldwide hunger-relief efforts.
Between the pandemic, population displacement and, in the U.S., the highest inflation in four decades, “this tragic ‘perfect wave’ of calamities is increasing hunger everywhere,” said Kenn Speicher, co-chair of the local effort.
In 2020 and 2021, the local walk was conducted on an individual and “virtual” basis owing to the pandemic.
“We are excited to be walking as a group again,” said event co-chair Danielle Delanoy. “It’s great to catch up with the different teams as we renew our commitment to fighting hunger.”
Walkers this year will take a new, 6-kilomoter route around Ballston and Virginia Square.“Six kilometers is the estimated walking distance that women and girls in developing countries must walk to get drinking water,” Speicher said. “Our 6K route is a reminder that access to food and water is a blessing that we must never take lightly.”
For information and registration, see the Website at www.crophungerwalk.org/arlingtonva.
Over the years, the Arlington initiative has raised more than $1.1 million to support efforts by Church World Service and local partners.
“The need is great,” said Delanoy. “Our CROP Walk team is grateful for how Arlingtonians come through, year after year.”
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]