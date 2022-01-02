[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
She will have more to say at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s reorganization meeting later this week, but county Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo used the start of the new year to give thanks to local Democrats for their support.
Caiazzo is wrapping up two two-year terms as party chair.
“It has been a true privilege to serve as your chair over the past four years,” she said in an e-mail to the party rank-and-file. “I am continually amazed and inspired by the passion, ingenuity, grit and generosity of Arlington Democrats. I am grateful to you all, and I cannot wait to see what we are able to accomplish together in the years to come!”
At the party’s Dec. 5 reorganization meeting, Democrats will choose between Steve Baker and Matt Royer to succeed Caiazzo. Both Caiazzo and departing Democratic deputy chair Maggie Davis will offer valedictory remarks at the meeting.
Arlington Democrats traditionally hold a New Year’s Day potluck luncheon to ring in the new year at the home of a local leader. This year’s event was held online.