He acknowledged that they saw it coming, but the chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee nonetheless expressed dismay with the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to return to the states power to regulate abortion.
Speaking at the Democrats’ July 6 meeting, Steve Baker called the decision a “draconian reversal on 20th-century progress,” and said it was “only the tip of the iceberg” when it came to decisions by the Supreme Court, which currently has six members appointed by Republican presidents and three appointed by Democrats.
“It’s hard to know where this Supreme Court is going to stop,” Baker said, though he did not articulate what, if anything, Democrats could do in the near term to change the situation.
Perhaps not surprisingly, the Arlington County Republican Committee has a different take on the judicial ruling.
“Life Wins!” the organization trumpeted on Facebook after the decision was handed down.
