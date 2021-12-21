[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s upcoming leadership election will feature three contested races, eight unopposed races and three where no one filed by the Dec. 10 deadline.
As expected, the battle to succeed party chair Jill Caiazzo will feature Steve Baker and Matt Royer, each of whom formally launched bids for the post on Dec. 1.
Two downballot races also will feature competition, according to the party’s Website:
• Fatima Argun and Sangeeta Rao will square off for outreach and visibility chair.
• Corey Barton and Bob Platt will vie for parliamentarian.
Posts for which just one person filed include deputy chair (Mike Hemminger), precinct-operations chair (Sarah Landford), finance chair (Elizabeth Morgan), communications chair (Paul Ruiz), volunteer coordinator (Nancy Pilchen), secretary (Kristin Hoffman), treasurer (Inta Malis) and sergeant-at-arms (Jimmy Rogers).
Three elected positions – voter-support chair, press-and-PR chair and inclusion-and-equity chair – did not receive any candidates and will be filled later.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee will hold its biennial reorganization meeting Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at Lubber Run Community Center.
The deadline to register with the party to vote in the leadership contest, and to file to run for a precinct-captain position, is Dec. 27. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.