The Arlington County Democratic Committee is urging its rank-and-file to contact Gov. Youngkin and express displeasure over his veto of legislation impacting the county.
Youngkin earlier this session turned thumbs down on a measure from Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to permit the Arlington County Board, rather than the county manager, to employ what is described as an independent police auditor. Creation of the post is part of a number of actions taken by County Board members over the past year in response to complaints about policing policies.
The governor’s veto of the measure – a tour-de-force of criticism of the bill – does not prevent the Arlington government from establishing and filling the post. But advocates say having the staffer report to the County Board, rather than County Manager Mark Schwartz, would provide more independence.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee – facing off against Virginia’s first Republican governor in eight years – said that “virtually every reason the governor gave for vetoing the legislation is erroneous,” and urged its members to go online and communicate that message to Youngkin.
The net effect might be to let off some steam, but not to change anything. Youngkin’s veto is virtually assured to be upheld by the General Assembly when legislators return to Richmond in late April; all 19 Senate Republicans and most of the 52 Republicans in the House of Delegates voted against Hope’s measure. A companion bill patroned by state Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) passed the Senate on a 21-19 vote with all Republicans against, but was killed by a GOP-controlled House subcommittee a few days after Youngkin vetoed Hope’s measure.
As of March 20, Hope’s bill – HB 670 – is the only one to have been vetoed this session by the governor.
