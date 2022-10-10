It could be the race that determines control of the U.S. Senate and, by extension, what transpires in the next two years of the Biden presidency. And members of Arlington Young Democrats are aiming to have an impact on the Pennsylvania showdown between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
The organization will send a contingent to Pennsylvania in support of Fetterman, currently the state’s lieutenant governor. He and Oz are vying to succeed incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who opted not to seek a third six-year term.
Until recent days, Fetterman has maintained a healthy lead over Oz, who this summer became the first Muslim nominated by either major political party for U.S. Senate and one who (most days) has the backing of former President Donald Trump. But as political winds seem again to have shifted against Democrats owing to economic malaise and other woes, the race appears to have tightened.
The Senate seat has been in Republican hands since 1969 except for a brief period in 2009-10, when Republican Arlen Specter crossed the aisle and joined Democrats, saying the GOP had tacked too far right for his tastes.
Democratic voters in the Keystone State were not impressed with that late-in-life epiphany; they rejected Specter in the 2010 Democratic primary, nominating Joe Sestak instead. Sestak was defeated by Toomey, who has held the seat since.
The Pennsylvania foray is just one road trip for Arlington Young Democrats this campaign season. The organization already has sent members to knock on doors in support of imperiled Virginia congressional incumbents Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria; will do so for slightly less embattled U.S.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton on Oct. 16; and will make a return engagement to support Spanberger, whose district is largely centered in Prince William County, on Oct. 29.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]