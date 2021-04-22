[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee has announced the dates for upcoming forums with its contenders for County Board.
The party will hold a online debate on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. In addition, the party will hold a “Morning Mug” meet-and-greet, also online, with the candidates on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.
Both events require registration.
Incumbent County Board member Takis Karantonis, who gained office in a special election last summer, is being challenged in the June 8 Democratic primary by Chanda Choun. The winner goes on to the Nov. 2 general election.
