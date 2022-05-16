In addition to presenting Inta Malis with its Mary Marshall Outstanding Democrat Award during the recent Blue Victory Dinner, the Arlington County Democratic Committee also honored the following volunteers:
• Newcomer of the Year Award: Ankit Jain.
• Campaigner of The Year Award: Paul Ruiz.
• Herselle Milliken Precinct Captain of The Year Award: Alexandra Ritchie.
• Jean Marshall Crawford Women’s Leadership Award: Carol Burnett.
• Unsung Hero Award: Jack Kinkaid.
• Young Democrat of the Year Award: Corey Barton.
• Erik Gutshall Community Leader Award: Kim Phillip.
“As an all-volunteer organization, we rely on hundreds of individuals each year to deliver on our mission of electing Democrats from the School Board to the White House,” said Steve Baker, who chairs the Arlington County Democratic Committee.
Award recipients “exemplify the incredible spectrum of Arlingtonians who rise to the challenge of protecting and advancing democracy by engaging with local voters, helping them learn about the relevant issues and Democratic candidates, and supporting them to vote,” Baker said.
