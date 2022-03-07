The Arlington County Democratic Committee will be back in person for its annual Blue Victory Dinner for the first time in three years.
The event, a major fund-raiser for the party, will be held on April 4 at the Westin Arlington Gateway Hotel, which had been the traditional venue of the soirée until COVID roared in and sent the event scurrying to an online presence for 2020 and 2021.
The event serves a number of purposes, mainly focused on rallying the Democratic troops for the coming election season.
This year, Democrats in Virginia are playing defense, as Republicans swept all three statewide offices and regained control of the House of Delegates in the November 2021 election.
But the Arlington party, which enjoys a virtual monopoly on local governance, has girded to take on the GOP.
“We’re not going to let Gov. Youngkin do whatever he pleases without a fight,” Arlington County Democratic Committee deputy chair Mike Hemminger said at the March meeting of the rank-and-file.
The Blue Victory event was known for decades as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner – or “J-J” – but that moniker was dropped in 2015 over party concerns about the propriety of honoring Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. The name “Blue Victory Dinner” was adopted for 2016 and beyond.
Tickets are $150 ($99 for Young Democrats, Senior Democrats and members of the party’s labor caucus), and sponsorship packages are available. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
