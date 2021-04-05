[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the Arlington County Democratic Committee on Wednesday will have the opportunity to hear from the challenger in the upcoming County Board primary.
Chanda Choun filed just under the wire to run in the June 8 Democratic primary against incumbent Takis Karantonis, who is seeking to win his first full term.
The winner of the primary moves on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Last year, Choun initially announced plans to challenge incumbent County Board member Libby Garvey in the Democratic primary. But when the seat of Erik Gutshall became vacated due to Gutshall’s death, Choun pivoted and ran in the Democratic caucus to select a nominee for the special election that followed.
Karantonis won that caucus, and went on to win the special election to fill out the remaining 18 months of Gutshall’s term.
The Democratic Committee meeting will be held Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. online. In addition to an expected Choun kickoff speech, candidates for other offices who have yet to speak before the committee are likely to make their case.
