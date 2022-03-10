Seven Arlington residents were elected to serve four-year terms on the State Central Committee of the Democratic Party of Virginia.
Elections were held as part of the 8th District Democratic Committee’s reorganization, held “virtually” on March 5.
Winning election to the State Central Committee – which serves as the governing body of Virginia’s Democratic committee – were Arlington residents Margo Horner, Maya Jones, Maureen Markham, Cragg Hines, Charley Conrad, Matt Royer and Paul Ruiz.
A total of 20 representatives to the State Central Committee were elected from the 8th District. In addition to Arlington, they included four members from Alexandria, one from the city of Falls Church and eight from Fairfax County.
The State Central Committee includes 220 district-based members (20 each from the 11 congressional districts) plus at-large members that range from top Democratic elected officials to the chairs of a variety of statewide Democratic special-interest caucuses.
