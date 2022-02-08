The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Feb. 2 filled three elected positions on its steering committee that had found no takers in the party’s biennial reorganization, held a month before.
Fatima Argun will serve as equity and inclusion chair, Izzie Taveras will lead press/PR operations and Kevin McCaffrey will run voter-support efforts.
At the Feb. 2 meeting, the party also announced names to fill a host of appointed positions.
In addition, Angela Kim and Vidyma Battu recently were elected co-chairs of the party’s AAPI (Asian-American/Pacific Islander) caucus, with Ankit Jain tapped as its secretary and Chris DeRosa elected social-media manager.
