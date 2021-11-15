[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee is gearing up for its biennal leadership contests, with the deadline to file approaching in coming weeks.
The once-every-two-years reorganization meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at Lubber Run Community Center. The deadline to file for an officer position is Dec. 10.
Positions available include chair, deputy chair, precinct-operations chair, voter-support chair, finance chair, communications chair, volunteer coordinator, secretary, treasurer, press/PR chair, outreach/visibility chair, sergeant-at-arms, parliamentarian and inclusion/equity chair.
There is a $25 fee to file for any position, although the fee can be waived in some casts.
Also at the reorganization meeting, party captains will be elected for Arlington’s 54 precincts. The deadline to file for those positions is Dec. 27.
For information on the elections, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.