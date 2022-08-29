As Arlington Democrats prepare for the final two-month road trip toward Election Day, the party is preparing to get gassed up.
The Arlington County Democratic Committee will hold its annual Labor Day Chili Cookoff on Monday, Sept. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lyon Park Community Center.
The annual event sees teams representing elected officials, candidates and others vying for a host of culinary awards.
“Our judges will decide the top three chili submissions in this fun, friendly competition, and there also will be a democratically selected ‘People’s Choice’ award,” party officials said.
Keeping with the Labor Day theme, the event will feature Virginia Diamond, president of the Northern Virginia affiliate of the AFL-CIO.
The cost is $50, with a $5 discount for members of the party’s Roosevelt-Obama Society and a $10 discount for Young Democrats, seniors, veterans and union members. Admission also can be purchased as part of the Democratic Gold Card, which provides admission to a number of events leading up to the election.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
