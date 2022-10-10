Although this year would not seem to have the urgency of 2021 – more on that later – Arlington County Democratic Committee leaders are anticipating a full complement of volunteers to be staffing the county’s 54 precincts on Election Day.
Precinct captains – the backbone of the effort – have been given until Oct. 10 to have all their personnel in place to be at the polls from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. A total of 700 volunteers are being recruited for the effort.
Maintaining a full roster of precinct captains is a year-round endeavor for Democrats. (Back when he was more of a hero to the party, attendees at Democratic gatherings would be reminded that Harry Truman frequently said that being a precinct captain was the most important political job he ever had.)
At the Oct. 5 meeting, three additional captains were elected – one for Barcroft precinct and two for Clarendon. In addition, captains in the Marshall precinct, Rachel Dondero and Julie Atkins, were lauded as being the first to have their entire poll-greeter schedule filled and handed over to the party leadership.)
Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to secure enough volunteers to spread the Democratic gospel through door-knocking efforts.
“Please, everyone, sign up for a shift,” county Democratic chair Steve Baker said at the organization’s Oct. 5 meeting, where it was reported that 4,000 doors had been knocked on, with another 11,000 on the horizon.
“It is incredibly important that we get in front of voters,” said Matt Royer, co-chair of the Democrats’ Joint Campaign for 2022. “We want to have those conversations. Nothing replaces face-to-face.”
(“It’s really great,” Royer said of the experience of walking neighborhoods to engage with the electorate. “Most people are petty nice to you.”)
Arlington’s dominant political party also is in the midst of distributing 65,000 copies of its “Messenger” campaign newsletter by hand, with another 5,000 going in the mail, and is raising the funds to pay for it all.
“That material ain’t cheap,” Royer said, spurring on the party rank-and-file. “If you can’t donate your time, donate money; if you can’t donate money, donate your time.”
With Democrats all but assured of easy victory in races for County Board, School Board and 8th District U.S. House of Representatives, there might well be less urgency than in years when statewide or nationwide races were on the table.
In 2021, for instance, Republicans and Democrats battled it out in Arlington to win votes for their candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Democrats fared well in Arlington, but Republicans picked up enough votes to help the GOP ticket win a narrow statewide victory.
Republicans this year fielded no candidates for County Board or School Board, leaving independents to challenge Democrats. The 8th District race does have a Republican (and independent) in the race, but the district is a secure Democratic bastion.
Next year, a total of 13 different local and legislative seats will be on the Arlington ballot, and Republicans have pledged to find candidates for many of them.
