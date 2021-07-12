[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Gearing up for what could be a hotly contested set of statewide races, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has sounded the whoop-whoop-whoop red alert and is calling for all hands on deck.
“The stakes could not be higher – we will be out there on the campaign trail hard,” Democratic chair Jill Caiazzo said on July 7, the first in-person monthly meeting of the Democratic Committee since the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.
“I am delighted to see so many out in person,” Caiazzo said at the gathering. “We need every single one of your out on the campaign trail.”
While local races (for County Board, School Board and House of Delegates) are likely foregone conclusions in November, given the supremacy of Democrats on the Arlington political scene, the party will be looking for all the voters it can muster in what could be hard-fought battles for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
“It is not too early for us to start recruiting volunteers,” said Carol Fontein, who heads Arlington Democrats’ well-oiled precinct-operations effort. Her mantra: “Get out every single last Democratic vote.”
County Democrats, who have been meeting online since April 2020, opted for a hybrid event on July 7, with both in-person and Facebook Live options. For Fontein, among others, it was good to get back face to face. “It is really nice being able to hug people,” she said.
During the meeting, Fontein made a pitch to round out the Democrats’ ranks of precinct captains, generally two or three for each of Arlington’s 54 precincts. Most in need are bodies for the Aurora Hills, Cherrydale, Garfield Park, Arlington, Columbia Pike, Crystal Plaza and Rosslyn precincts.
In addition, the party is gearing up to recruit between 700 and 800 volunteers to hand out Democratic sample ballots at the polls.