The Arlington County Democratic Committee on Jan. 5 got a start in ramping up precinct operations for the coming year.
The party unanimously voted in almost 100 captains to be spread across 54 precincts in the county as part of its biennial reorganization. There were no contested races.
Democrats generally have two or three captains per precinct, leaving several dozen positions yet to be filled through appointment throughout the year.
Precinct captains are the backbone of Democrats’ get-out-the-vote efforts. At the Jan. 5 meeting, Sarah Landford was elected precinct-operations chair, succeeding longtime chair Carol Fontein.