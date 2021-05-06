[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It’s “mission accomplished” for the Arlington County Democratic Committee, which used a corps of 400 volunteers to deliver voter-information material to more than 22,500 county residences in recent weeks.
“An amazing job,” said Carol Fontein, who heads the Democratic precinct-operations in Arlington. “We all put our heart and soul into our work.”
Voters across the county found “sticky-notes” on their doors, informing them of the upcoming Democratic School Board caucus and June 8 Democratic primary. The materials were purely informational, taking no positions on which candidates voters should support, and because of pandemic conditions did not involve any direct contact with residents.
At the May 5 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting, Fontein – whose acclaimed precinct-operations effort is the political equivalent of a military panzer division and equally as effective – put out a call for volunteers to fill out the ranks of precinct captains. Democrats have 127 such posts spread across the county’s 54 precincts, with a number of vacancies.
“Precinct captains are the key to reaching our voters where they live,” Fontein said, calling them “the face of the Democratic Party in their neighborhoods.”
(And if you’re looking for love, getting involved can’t hurt. Current Arlington County Democratic Committee chair Jill Caiazzo noted that she met her future husband, Matt Weinstein, at a precinct-captain-training event in Arlington.)
