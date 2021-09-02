[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Summer may be lingering for a couple more weeks on the calendar, but the Arlington County Democratic Committee has moved into election-season mode.
“We have to hit the ground floor running,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said at the organization’s Sept. 1 monthly meeting. “We take nothing for granted – [we plan to] create that momentum we need to carry all our candidates over the finish line.”
Arlington Democrats are unlikely to see their dominance seriously challenged in local races this fall, but the party will need to ramp up turnout to assist with what may shaping up as potentially close statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
“We need everyone’s help to get out every one of our voters. We’ve got to go get ’em,” said Carol Fontein, who heads precinct operations for the party.
The start of September is the time to “get out the vote, beat the bushes” to boost turnout in what is, effectively, an off-year election.
Early voting in Virginia begins Sept. 17, and both parties are banking on getting their supporters to vote early. But Democrats also are laying plans for Nov. 2, when it is likely two-thirds of voters will be casting their ballots. Fontein’s precinct-operations effort is on the hunt for 700 volunteers to hand out sample ballots at Arlington’s 54 precincts that day.
The party on Sept. 1 approved new captains for Park Lane and Abingdon precincts, who will help lead that effort.