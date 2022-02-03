Despite criticism from some quarters that it benefits wealthier areas of the county and puts hurdles in the way of a more diverse field of candidates, the leadership of the Arlington County Democratic Committee voted overwhelmingly to maintain the party’s School Board endorsement caucus.
The vote was 139 in favor of maintaining the current process, 22 supporting scrapping it, party officials said Feb. 3 after all the ballots had been tallied.
Voting began after a lengthy discussion on the matter at the monthly meeting of the committee, held Feb. 2. As a result of the vote, Democrats this spring will once again choose an endorsee that will move on to the general election with the party’s backing.
