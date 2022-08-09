By overwhelming but (with one exception) not unanimous margins, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has voted to support the six Arlington government bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The action, in line with decades’ worth of tradition within the party, means Democratic literature will ask the Arlington electorate to vote in support of the entire package.
The vote totals as reported by the Democratic Committee on Aug. 3 were:
• Parks-and-recreation bond ($22.5 million): 99 in favor, two opposed, one abstention.
• School bond ($165 million): 96 in favor, three opposed, two abstentions. • Metro/transportation bond ($52.6 million): 99 in favor, one opposed, two abstentions.
• Community-infrastructure bond ($53.3 million): 96 in favor, two opposed, one abstention.
• Stormwater bond ($39.8 million): 101 in favor, none opposed, one abstention.
• Utility bond ($177.4 million): 99 in favor, one opposed, one abstention.
The election is, in a sense, a mere formality, as Arlington voters have not turned down a local bond since 1979. County Republicans and Green Party members are likely to issue their recommendations on the bond issues before the general election; their views likely will not mirror Democrats’ unbridled enthusiasm for the package.
