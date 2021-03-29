[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee will offer both online and in-person voting options for its May School Board caucus – but the emphasis will decidedly be on digital.
“We encourage voting at home, given the ongoing pandemic,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said, but “we are still providing in-person voting opportunities. In fact, we’ve added a few more hours of socially-distanced in-person voting.”
Democrats are set to choose between Miranda Turner and Mary Kadera for the seat being vacated by Monique O’Grady. The candidate winning the Democratic endorsement will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.
Arlington Democrats have received a grant from the National Cybersecurity Center to support online voting, which will take place May 17 to 23. For those who choose to vote in person, “voter-assistance sites” will be set up at three locations on Wednesday, May 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 from 1 to 5 p.m.
In-person voting sites will be located at 6216 23rd St. North (near Tuckahoe Elementary School); 1412 North Highland St. (near the Clarendon Metro station); and 2811 13th Road South (near Walter Reed Community Center).
For information on the process, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
