After more than a year of limited contact, Arlington Democrats are planning an in-person gathering. Bonus alert: It’ll include ice cream!
Party chair Jill Caiazzo on June 2 announced the upcoming ice-cream social. The date (June 26) is set but everything else is TBD.
“We have not yet figured out the time or the place, but there is a way to do it, I am sure,” Caiazzo said. “I’m so excited and I look forward to seeing everyone there.”
For much of the last year, Democratic functions have been conducted largely online due to public-health conditions. Arlington Republicans, meanwhile have had a hit-or-miss approach to resuming in-person gatherings – some took place at the end of 2020 before another COVID wave led the party back online, but in late May there was an in-person GOP social held in place of the regular GOP monthly meeting.
Both parties will have to work out the logistics of an eventual return to in-person meetings – but are likely to find, as other groups have, that not everyone is eager to give up the Zoom-type gatherings that have become the norm.