[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For a second year in a row, the Arlington County Democratic Committee will hold its Blue Victory Dinner in an online format.
“I wish we could all come together in person; however, we’re not quite there yet,” said party chair Jill Caiazzo, who promised an event “bigger and bolder than ever before.”
Definitely more crowded – the May 15 event will be held three weeks before the Democratic primary, so the “virtual” setting should be filled to the gills with candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, legislative seats and County Board.
“We never have an off-year in Virginia politics,” Caiazzo noted.
The cost for the event is $50, or $25 for senior Democrats or members of the Arlington Young Democrats. Sponsorship packages are available.
During the program, Democrats also will present annual awards; nominations for the various categories are being accepted through May 7.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.