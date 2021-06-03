[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington County Democratic Committee made it official June 2, ratifying Mary Kadera as the party’s endorsee and sending her to likely victory in the November School Board race.
“Thank you, everybody – I’m so, so, so, so, so excited,” Kadera said after the largely pro-forma vote among the Democratic rank-and-file during an online meeting.
The vote served as formal consummation of the party’s May School Board caucus, where Kadera won 3,836 votes, or 61.8 percent, to 2,368 votes for Miranda Turner. (Incumbent School Board member Monique O’Grady chose not to run for a second term.)
Kadera, the current vice chair of the Arlington County Council of PTAs, was perceived as the front-runner from the start, and seemed to field a stronger get-out-the-vote effort. But the fact that nearly 40 percent of Democratic voters cast ballots for Turner – whose platform largely rebuked the (all-Democratic) School Board policies in the COVID era – was proof that a hefty chunk of the public is not enamored of its school leadership.
Nonetheless, party leaders vowed to give Kadera the support she needs to get her over the finish line. “We look forward to being behind you all the way to November,” party chair Jill Caiazzo said.
Exactly what opposition Kadera will face on the ballot won’t be known until the filing deadline comes and goes on June 8.
Under state law, School Board posts are officially nonpartisan. While political parties can’t formally nominate candidates, they can “endorse” them, which effectively amounts to the same thing.
Hoping to cash in on the public’s discontent over the School Board’s COVID-era performance, Arlington Republicans made a play at recruiting a School Board contender this year. But as often is the case, it appears the GOP’s efforts came up empty.
For a time, it appeared Democrats might come up empty, too. When O’Grady announced she would be throwing in the towel after a single four-year term, some Democrats worked furiously behind the scenes to come up with a candidate who would carry the water of the existing School Board and its policies that, critics allege, have largely robbed students of more than a year of learning.
But no insiders would take the bait, leaving the field open to semi-outsider Kadera and complete outsider Turner. Under the political theory of “if you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with,” many in the Democratic leadership embraced Kadera as the best option available – or perhaps because the election of Turner would send shock waves through the Democratic power structure in Arlington not seen since John Vihstadt was elected to the County Board in 2014.
In recent years, service on the School Board has become a grind: Of the five board members on the body just last year, four have either departed (Nancy Van Doren and Tannia Talento), are departing (Monique O’Grady) or attempted to move up the political food chain (Barbara Kanninen, whose bid for County Board last year was unsuccessful).
Initially hoping to hold in-person caucus voting as normal, Democrats pivoted to a largely online vote due to lingering public-health concerns. At the June 2 meeting, Caiazzo praised caucus director Alexandra Zins and her team for making the event happen.